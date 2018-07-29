29 luglio 2018

Francorchamps - The 70th edition of the 24 Hours of Spa is nearing the two-thirds mark with the entire Ferrari contingent still in the race. In the overall class, the spirited comeback of the 488 GT3 no. 72 of SMP Racing is continuing. The Ferrari has climbed from 42nd to 11th. Pro-Am Cup. In the Pro-Am class, the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing took first place from the Mercedes no. 42 of Strakka Racing, while the Ferrari no. 51 of Cameron-Griffin-Bontempelli-Scott is third. Bertolini-Hommerson-Machiels-Cioci in no. 53 are in seventh. Am Cup. In the Am class the Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsports is in command but the 488 of Rinaldi Racing is fourth with Boulle at the wheel, while the car of T2 Motorsport is fifth, driven by Singaporean Greg Teo.