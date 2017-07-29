29 luglio 2017

Francorchamps, 29 July 2017 - The 24 Hours of Spa 2017 kicked off on the dot at 4:30 pm with the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport, driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, holding onto the first position it won in qualifying. The driver of Ferrari no. 55 has a healthy lead over the Lamborghini of Mirko Bortolotti. The other 488s in the Pro class are currently in the leading group. Alessandro Pier Guidi is in 15th for AF Corse, while Victor Shaytar is 25th in the car of SMP Racing. Other classes. In the Pro-Am Cup class the Aston Martin of Jonny Adam is out in front, while the first of the Ferraris is in fourth with Rory Butcher at the wheel for Spirit Of Race. The 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing is leading in the AM class, crewed by Jacques Duyver, Marco Zanuttini, David Perel and Niki Cadei.