24 Hours of Le Mans, situation after fifteen hours

With nine hours to go in the 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Ferrari contingent continues in contention in the LMGTE Pro category, led by the number 51 AF Corse Ferrari. Alessandro Pier Guidi has continued to pilot the car and is just 2.7 seconds behind the leading car in the category. Aside from the trades for position during pit stops, the Ferrari has run consistently and closed the gap little by little over the past three hours. Further back in the LMGTE Pro category, the significant news comes from the Weathertech Racing camp where Toni Vilander was knocked off track by an LMP2 machine, causing suspension damage. The team opted to retire the car, making it the only retirement of the LMGTE Pro category. Meanwhile in LMGTE Am, the leading Ferrari continues to be the number 83 car. The AF Corse run car has recently swapped drivers, with Nicklas Nielsen replacing François Perrodo. Further back, the number 66 JMW Ferrari has passed the Luzich Racing number 61 for 7th in class while the HubAuto Racing number 72 currently runs in 10th. Further back, Charlie Hollings of the number 62 Red River Sport team had a spin in the late evening hours causing a local yellow condition at the first chicane and earning himself a puncture, though he was able to continue and is currently running in 16th in the LMGTE Am category.