29 gennaio 2017

Daytona Beach, 29 Jan 2017 – It was a night to hang on in there at the 24 Hours of Daytona, which has now reached the three-quarter mark. The two Ferraris still in the race remain in the leading group and the rain is still falling, although less heavily than in the middle of the night. GLTM. In the GTLM class the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione alternated the lead with cars of other manufacturers, Ford, Chevrolet and Porsche, and right now is in fifth with Giancarlo Fisichella at the wheel. GTD. The same goes for the GTD class, in which the drivers of car no. 63 Scuderia Corsa kept the car safely on the track despite the soaking conditions. With six hours to go their car was in fifth, driven by Alessandro Balzan.