    Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto

    The Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto introduces a new dimension to the 296 GT3 driving experience – that of the passenger. After all, the greatest thrills are shared.
    Designed exclusively for non-competitive use, the 296 GT3 Biposto distinguishes itself from the famous 296 GT3 by adding a passenger seat.
    This version retains the GT3’s exceptional performance while offering a shared driving experience – perfect for drivers who want to enjoy the excitement of the track with others or gain insights from a coach or instructor, including during Club Competizioni GT events.
    The Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto’s interior has been reimagined to provide both occupants with safety and comfort without compromising performance.
    The passenger seat, crafted from premium materials and designed to offer optimal support, provides an engaging and safe driving experience. The space in front has been redesigned to allow passengers to stretch their legs, further improving their comfort during sessions on the track.
    Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto - Interior
    The roll cage has been redesigned, achieving a new level of safety for occupants. They can count on reinforced safety cell on the passenger side thanks to the revised layout of the steel tubes and the carbon panel, for high impact absorption.
    Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto - Interior
    The 296 GT3 Biposto’s cockpit retains the advanced ergonomics and technology of the original version, featuring a digital dashboard that supplies the driver with all essential information. The controls are intuitively arranged on the steering wheel and the centre console, allowing easy and immediate access to the main functions. Intuitiveness, visibility, and accessibility – the core principles that shaped the 296 GT3 cockpit – along with comfort and safety, have been preserved or, where possible, enhanced in the Biposto version.
    Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto - Interior
    The Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto retains the aggressive, purpose-driven appearance of the original version.
    The exterior design is engineered to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

    Sharp lines and strategically positioned air intakes optimise airflow and high-speed stability. The sleek front end, sculpted sides and rear diffuser all contribute to a bold look that still evokes the 296 GTB from which it originates.

    Every detail is designed to boost performance on the track and meet the demands of a highly sophisticated aerodynamic system – the product of Ferrari’s extensive experience in endurance racing and beyond.

    The Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto’s engine is a 2992 cm³ turbocharged V6, designed to deliver extraordinary performance.

    Developed with cutting-edge technology, this engine delivers high power and strong torque, ensuring lightning-fast acceleration and an impressive top speed. Advanced electronic management and an optimised cooling system ensure efficiency and reliability even under the most extreme conditions.

    The six-speed sequential gearbox paired with the engine enables quick and precise gear changes – enhancing the sporty driving experience.