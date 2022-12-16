Since 1993, Ferrari has been offering its clients a driving school with structured levels to perfectly match the experience and wide-ranging needs of the participants. The two cornerstones of Corso Pilota are its state-of-the-art learning technologies and its highly qualified instructors.
The aim of the school is to provide participants with the tools to appreciate the technical qualities of Ferrari models in their natural habitat: the track. The cars used on the courses are the following: 296 GTB, SF90 Stradale, used in all levels of the course, and the 488 Challenge Evo, used in the more advanced courses.
Many innovations have been added for the 2023 season: firstly, the teaching methods have undergone a thorough revision and have been enhanced by elements that can take full advantage of virtual reality technologies, making the course both more in-depth and engaging. Course participants will also benefit from a package of services designed for their health and well-being, as well as menus developed with the support of specialised nutritionists. Finally, they will have the incredible opportunity to road test the Purosangue, a unique car in which performance, driving thrills and usability coexist in total harmony.
For the first time in the history of the Corso Pilota, courses held on a European circuit have been introduced, in response to the educational and lifestyle requirements characterising this activity: Paul Ricard Circuit, located in Le Castellet (FR), a few kilometres from the French Riviera.
For more information, contact Customer Care at the following address: customercare.corsopilota@ferrari.com.
SPORT
25-26 April, Le Castellet (FR)
9-10 May, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
13-14 June, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
4-5 July, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
27-28 July, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
12-13 September, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
26-27 September, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
23-24 October, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
7-8 November, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
14-15 November, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
21-22 November, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
30-1 November, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
EVOLUZIONE+
27-28 April, Le Castellet (FR)
23-24 May, Misano Adriatico (RN)
6-7 June, Rome
10-11 July, Misano Adriatico (RN)
19-20 Settembre, Misano Adriatico (RN)
17-18 October, Roma
RACE
29-30 April, Le Castellet (FR)
19-20 July, Varano de’ Melegari (PR)
3-4 October, Varano de’ Melegari (PR)
PERSONAL COACHING
16 May, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
27 June, Varano de’ Melegari (PR)
15 July, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
5 September, Varano de’ Melegari (PR)
9 October, Varano de’ Melegari (PR)
27 November, Fiorano Modenese (MO)
Services included:
- Two-day driving course for those taking part as drivers, plus exclusive dedicated activities for guests
- Two-night accommodation (in a shared room if there is a guest) at:
- Two lunches on the track and two dinners at external premises
- Hotel-to-track private shuttle service
- Special guest support with hostess and photographer service at their disposal
Programme: a detailed breakdown of the course will be made available approximately one month prior to the start. Hotel check-in is required in the late afternoon on the day before the course begins. Activities are expected to finish at around 17:30 on the second day. The official language of the course is English.
Late afternoon arrival in the hotel, course presentation briefing, aperitif and opening dinner.
Arrival at the track by means of specially arranged transfers. Welcome from the staff and classroom theory.
Sports driving programme: driving sessions on the track for learning the racing lines when cornering, correct braking techniques and acceleration out of turns; counter-steering technique on low-grip surfaces.
Sports driving programme (continued)
Return to the hotel
Dinner
Arrival at the track by means of specially arranged transfers.
Classroom theory
Sports driving programme: driving sessions on the track with individual tuition and performance progression analysis by means of data and telemetry; contest of skill on a precision course
Lunch on the track
Sports driving programme, including a session aboard a SF90 Stradale
Closing ceremony and guest departure
The second level of the Ferrari Corso Pilota will be held at three splendid locations, depending on the date chosen: Vallelunga Circuit (Campagnano di Roma - Rome), Misano World Circuit (Misano Adriatico - RN), Circuit Paul Ricard (Le Castellet - FR).
To ensure longer sessions on the track and greater interaction with instructors, the maximum number of participants per group is lower than the Corso Pilota Sport. Participants will gain access to more refined, effective driving techniques, aimed at improving their performance on the track and their skills at handling the car. The highlight of the course will be the sessions on the track aboard the 488 Challenge Evo, the closed-wheel racer used in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the Prancing Horse single-marque championship.
Participants on the Corso Evoluzione+ course will receive a Sabelt racing kit made up of fireproof racing overalls, gloves and shoes.
Participants: the maximum number per group is 20. Course participants will be divided into groups of five; each group will be supervised by three qualified instructors. Participants on this course must have previously completed the Corso Sport, Personal Coaching or the Avanzato (course held until 2022).
Services included:
- Two-day driving course for those taking part as drivers, plus exclusive dedicated activities for guests
- Two-night accommodation (in a shared room if a guest is expected to participate) at:
- Two lunches on the track and two dinners at external premises
- Hotel-to-track private shuttle service
- Sabelt racing clothing kit comprising: full racing overalls and undergarment in compliance with FIA regulations, shoes and gloves
- Special guest support with hostess and photographer service at their disposal
Programme: a detailed breakdown of the course will be made available approximately one month prior to the start. Hotel check-in is required in the late afternoon on the day before the course begins. Activities are expected to finish at around 17:30 on the second day. The official language of the course is English.
Late afternoon arrival in the hotel, course presentation briefing, aperitif and opening dinner.
Arrival at the track by means of specially arranged transfers. Welcome from the staff and classroom theory.
Sports driving programme: driving sessions on the track with telemetric analysis of performance progress; lead & follow procedure; driving session aboard a SF90 Stradale; pendulum turns (Scandinavian flick) on low-grip surfaces.
Lunch on the track
Sports driving programme (continued)
Return to the hotel
Dinner
Arrival at the track by means of specially arranged transfers.
Classroom theory
Sports driving programme: driving sessions on the track with analysis of lap performances and telemetric data; driving contest based on telemetry; timed contest on a skill-testing course.
Lunch on the track
Sports driving programme, including a session aboard a 488 Challenge Evo.
Closing ceremony and guest departure
Held at the Autodromo di Varano de’ Melegari (Varano de’ Melegari - PR) and at the spectacular Circuit Paul Ricard (Le Castellet - FR), the course provides a limited number of places, allowing full, authentic immersion into the racing DNA of the Maranello manufacturer. From notions of theory, participants move on to fundamental techniques for understanding the set-up and electronics of the 488 Challenge Evo, the most commonly used car on this course. At the wheel of a 296 GTB, course participants will take the challenge to determine who is the fastest and best able to handle the car. All students will be given a complimentary Bell helmet.
Participants: the maximum numbers of participants per course are 12 (Le Castellet) and 10 (Varano de’ Melegari). Course participants will be divided into pairs, each of which will be supervised by a qualified instructor specialised in competition driving. Participants in this course must have previously completed the Corso Evoluzione+. Each participant is requested to bring their Sabelt racing kit, comprising racing overalls, racing shoes and gloves, which was provided in the previous course.
Services included:
- Two-day driving course for those taking part as drivers, plus exclusive dedicated activities for guests
- Two-night accommodation (in a shared room if a guest is expected to participate) at:
- Two lunches on the track and two dinners at external premises
- Hotel-to-track private shuttle service
- Bell helmet
- Special guest support with hostess and photographer service at their disposal
Programme: a detailed breakdown of the course will be made available approximately one month prior to the start. Hotel check-in is required in the late afternoon on the day before the course begins. Activities are expected to finish at around 17:30 on the second day. The official language of the course is English.
Late afternoon arrival in the hotel, course presentation briefing, aperitif and opening dinner.
Arrival at the track by means of specially arranged transfers. Welcome from the staff and classroom theory.
Sports driving programme: driving improvement sessions on the track, telemetry and lap time analysis aboard a 488 Challenge Evo; driving session aboard a SF90 Stradale; timed contest on a skill-testing course.
Lunch on the track
Sports driving programme (continued)
Return to the hotel
Dinner
Arrival at the track by means of specially arranged transfers.
Classroom theory
Sports driving programme: driving sessions on the track with telemetric and chronometric analysis of performance progression; rolling-start simulation; driving contest based on telemetry; timed contest on a skill-testing course.
Lunch on the track
Sports driving programme (continued)
Closing ceremony and guest departure
For those looking for exclusivity and a genuinely made-to-measure service, Ferrari offers the Personal Coaching course, characterised by its one-to-one client and coach relationship, for an authentic, full-immersion course on the track.
The one-day activity, held at the Fiorano Track (Fiorano Modenese - MO) or at the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit (Varano de’ Melegari - PR), includes the use of all the cars in the Corso Pilota fleet: 296 GTB, SF90 and 488 Challenge Evo (the latter car used only for courses held at Varano), and is open to all clients regardless of their driving experience.
The programme and driving sessions will be calibrated according to client needs, driving skills and previous experience. Following participation in this course, clients will have direct access to Corso Evoluzione+.
Participants: the maximum number of participants per course is 8. Each participant will be supervised by a qualified instructor. Possession of a driving licence will be mandatory.
Services included:
- Single-day driving course for driver participants and exclusive dedicated activities for guests
- One overnight stay (in a shared room if there is a guest) at:
- Lunch on the track and a dinner at external premises
- Hotel-to-track private shuttle service
- Sabelt racing clothing kit comprising: full racing overalls and undergarment in compliance with FIA regulations, shoes and gloves
- Bell helmet
- Special guest support with hostess and photographer service at their disposal
Programme: a detailed breakdown of the course will be made available approximately one month prior to the start. Hotel check-in is required in the late afternoon on the day before the course begins. Activities are expected to finish at around 17:30 on the second day. The official language of the course is English.
Late afternoon arrival in the hotel, course presentation briefing, aperitif and opening dinner.
Arrival at the track by means of specially arranged transfers. Welcome from the staff and classroom theory.
Sports driving programme: successive driving sessions on the track, with personalised video and telemetric analysis; counter-steering car control exercises; driving session aboard a SF90 Stradale
Lunch on the track
Sports driving programme (driving sessions on the track with a 488 Challenge Evo - courses held at Varano only)
Closing ceremony and guest departure
Ferrari organises Corsi Pilota not only in Italy and Europe, but also in North America, China, or in any location where such an activity is requested by an official dealer.
Corso Pilota is a programme in constant evolution. Although not scheduled for the 2023 season, two of the most exclusive Corsi Pilota will soon be back in the catalogue: the Limited Edition, a distinctly more lifestyle-oriented course, and On Ice, for an unrivalled driving experience.
In addition to the track activities, this programme provides customers with the opportunity to participate in cultural and glamorous activities in Italy’s most picturesque locations, and much more.
Exclusive and trendy, this programme includes the use of the entire range of cars in the Corso Pilota fleet: 296 GTB, SF90, 488 Challenge Evo. The Limited Edition course does not require any prior participation in other courses. Following participation in this course, clients will have direct access to the Corso Evoluzione+.
Fee and cancellation policy: all prices are exclusive of VAT. Bookings made for both driver and guest participants are non-refundable, therefore the amount paid at the time of booking cannot be returned, except for cancellations made due to a reason stated in the cancellation policy, available on My Store booking platform.
Guest package: the purchase of the guest package is mandatory in order to access the circuit hosting the event, as well as to take part in the scheduled lunches and dinners. The activities offered to guests will vary according to the location/course chosen: traditional cookery courses, cultural tours of the host city, spa & wellness packages, visit to the Ferrari museums, hot laps and much more.
Insurance: in the event of injuries sustained as a result of dynamic activities on the track, the course insurance cover will include:
- Up to a maximum of €500,000.00 in the event of death or permanent disability;
- €52.00* per day for temporary disability;
- €25,000.00* for reimbursement of medical expenses arising from the accident.
*maximum amount
Clothing: sportswear is recommended for track activities (in particular, shoes suitable for driving). No specific dress code is required for dinners.
Use of one’s own car on the track at the end of the course: at the end of the course it will be possible to drive a few laps on the track in one’s own Ferrari. For safety reasons, it is advisable to check in advance with your own trusted dealer that the car is in perfect working order.
Additional services: please contact Customer Care at the address: customercare.corsopilota@ferrari.com for the following additional services:
- Additional nights in hotels (at the participants’ expense)
- Additional hotel rooms (for guests not wishing to share the room with the participant - subject to availability)
- Special pick-up services (e.g. to and from airport - at participants’ expense)
The sensations and sounds experienced when driving a classic Ferrari generate driving thrills in their purest form. However, with few of the electronic controls or driver aids that we enjoy today, a classic Prancing Horse model requires a unique set of skills to master it.
Corso Pilota Classiche gives you a taste of the satisfaction and sheer driving pleasure that comes from piloting a thoroughbred Ferrari. You’ll hone your driving via extended sessions on our private Fiorano track in Maranello under the tutelage of professional Ferrari drivers.
For 2023 we offer a choice of three dates at Maranello – 19-20 May, 9-10 June, 6-7 October. These courses are open to all Ferrari owners – we have a selection of superbly maintained Ferrari 308 GTBs from the 1970s, a 3.2 Mondial from the 1980s, and a 550 Maranello from the 1990s, all available for you to drive. If you are a classic Ferrari owner, we encourage you to bring your car so you can develop techniques that are most relevant to that particular model.
You will discover more about the history behind our timeless masterpieces, and learn how they were designed and built. You’ll also gain access to our Ferrari Classiche workshop to meet the skilled engineers and craftspeople who faithfully maintain and restore cherished classics to original Ferrari standards.
The knowledge you gain will fuel your passion – opening up a world of classic car events like regularity rallies and time trials. It will also give you the confidence of feeling more at one with your Ferrari whatever its age, whether on the road or the track.
Over this two-day course you will gain invaluable knowledge of driving theory and classic car engineering, and then get the chance to put it all into practice with extended track time to get the adrenaline flowing. Our experts will share the secrets of driving manual transmission cars and provide useful tips for participating in competitive events. Your course includes:
From 12.00 Guests arrival and check-in
13.00 Welcome lunch
14.45 Shuttle bus to the Factory
15.00 Ferrari Factory Tour
16.30 Visit at Officina Classiche and its Historical Archive
18.00 Shuttle bus to the Hotel
19.30 Shuttle bus to restaurant
20.00 Welcome dinner
8.00 Shuttle bus to Fiorano test track
8.15 Welcome staff and Technical Briefing
9.00 Dynamic activity: ‘Driving Techniques’
13.00 Lunch break at Fiorano
14.00 Dynamic Activity ‘Regularity Trials’
17.30 Award ceremony and farewell cocktails
Please note: the program, activities, and access to Ferrari Factory areas may change.
NUMBER OF GUESTS
THE CARS
BOOKING PROCEDURE
Contact your Ferrari Dealer or concierge.corsopilotaclassiche@ferrari.com to request available dates and an application form.
CANCELLATION POLICY
* Ferrari reserves the right to cancel or reschedule the event if a minimum number of participants have not confirmed their attendance at least three weeks before the arrival day.
PLEASE NOTE:
Please state your preferences at least two weeks in advance of the event, and note that each activity is subject to availability.
Available both during the morning or afternoon session on day 2
Available during the morning session on day 2
Available during the morning session on day 2
Our superbly maintained Ferrari 308 GTBs, 3.2 Mondial and 550 Maranello will provide you with a unique opportunity to finesse your driving skills behind the wheel of classic sporting masterpieces.
FERRARI 308 GTB (1975)
FERRARI 3.2 MONDIAL (1980)
These renowned mid-engined models from the 1970s and early 1980s are perfect vehicles in which to learn how to become a skilled classic car driver capable of driving vehicles with no electronic assistance.
The cars’ naturally-aspirated V8 engines boast two overhead camshafts per bank of cylinders. The synchromesh 5-speed manual gearbox coupled with a limited-slip differential is perfect to help you master manual transmissions and dog-leg gearboxes.
The rack and pinion steering has no servo-assistance.
FERRARI 550 MARANELLO (1996)
The 550 Maranello was Ferrari’s answer to those who said a front-engined V12 car could not beat the performance of a mid/rear-engined sports car. The front-engine, rear-wheel drive transaxle layout offers ideal weight balance.
Its naturally-aspirated V12 engine features twin overhead camshafts and dry sump lubrication. The car’s power steering varies its degree of assistance with road speed, being greatest at parking speeds, and reducing as speed increases.
Thanks to our instructors and these extraordinary cars, Corso Pilota Classiche will help you develop the special skills required to drive a generation of classic Ferraris created before electronic dynamic controls changed the way we drive. You’ll also gain an insight into the world of classic Ferraris and an appreciation for the innovative engineering of the past.
For 2023, Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche is returning to the glamorous alpine resort of St Moritz, Switzerland for a very special winter event. You are invited to master the exhilarating art of driving a classic Prancing Horse model – on ice.
This unique Ferrari driving course will take place over two 3-day event (25-27 February) during the International Concours of Elegance: The I.C.E. 2023. This prestigious annual event attracts owners of some of the world’s most exotic vintage and modern cars.
You will hone your ice driving technique on the frozen lake under the tutelage of our professional Ferrari drivers. We will have our fleet of superbly maintained Ferraris available for you to drive, including 308 GTBs from the 1970s, a 3.2 Mondial from the 1980s, and a 550 Maranello from the 1990s. If you own a classic Ferrari, we encourage you to bring it along, so you can develop and finesse the skills that are most relevant to your model.
The knowledge you gain will fuel your passion for classic Ferraris, and give you the confidence of feeling more at one with your car – in any season. This spectacular mountain setting will also give you ample opportunity to enjoy some memorable moments behind the wheel and at your leisure in the company of your fellow Ferraristi.
During the course, you will learn valuable driving theory concepts, and gain a greater understanding of how classic Ferraris are engineered. You will then have the opportunity to put everything into practice with some thrilling driving sessions on the ice, and our professional instructors will share the secrets of driving cars with manual transmission. Your course includes:
NUMBER OF GUESTS
THE CARS
BOOKING PROCEDURE
Contact your Ferrari Dealer or concierge.corsopilotaclassiche@ferrari.com to request available dates and an application form.
CANCELLATION POLICY
* Ferrari reserves the right to cancel or reschedule the event if a minimum number of participants have not confirmed their attendance at least three weeks before the arrival day.
PLEASE NOTE:
If your companion would prefer an alternative to ice driving, we can organise a range of exclusive activities to suit every taste, including outdoor adventures and wellness or relaxation experiences. The secretariat will be at your disposal for further information.
Our superbly maintained Ferrari 308 GTBs, 3.2 Mondial and 550 Maranello will provide you with a unique opportunity to finesse your driving skills behind the wheel of classic sporting masterpieces.
