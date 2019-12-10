F e r r a r i 2 5 0 T e s t a R o s s a C o m p e t i z i o n e / 3 3 5

A unique example, Ferrari 0744 was built in 1957 as a prototype in response to new FIA regulations limiting displacement to 3 liters. Built on a type 524 chassis and equipped with a type 142 dual overhead camshaft engine, with the same measurements as the classic 250, 0744 made its official debut at the 1958 Spa Grand Prix with Gendebien at the wheel, bearing the moniker 250 Testa Rossa Competizione. After the race, the car was upgraded with the powerful Type 141 engine (formerly 335 S) from the single seat race cat 412 MI that had competed in the Monza 500 Miglia in June 1958, and sold in the United States. It was then converted from drum brakes to disks by Ferrari ahead of the 1959 Nassau Trophy race. Drivers who have driven it include legends as Gendebien, Phil Hill, Richie Ginther, P. Lovely, F. Knoop and S. Hudson. A unique example embodying Ferrari's technical evolution in the transition from large displacement engines to the iconic 250 Testa Rossa.