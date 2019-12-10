A unique example, Ferrari 0744 was built in 1957 as a prototype in response to new FIA regulations limiting displacement to 3 liters. Built on a type 524 chassis and equipped with a type 142 dual overhead camshaft engine, with the same measurements as the classic 250, 0744 made its official debut at the 1958 Spa Grand Prix with Gendebien at the wheel, bearing the moniker 250 Testa Rossa Competizione. After the race, the car was upgraded with the powerful Type 141 engine (formerly 335 S) from the single seat race cat 412 MI that had competed in the Monza 500 Miglia in June 1958, and sold in the United States. It was then converted from drum brakes to disks by Ferrari ahead of the 1959 Nassau Trophy race. Drivers who have driven it include legends as Gendebien, Phil Hill, Richie Ginther, P. Lovely, F. Knoop and S. Hudson. A unique example embodying Ferrari's technical evolution in the transition from large displacement engines to the iconic 250 Testa Rossa.
V12
ENGINE
4023.32 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
318 kW
MAXIMUM POWER @ 8000 rpm
335.27 cc
Unitary displacement
Engine
Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke77 x 72mm
Unitary displacement335.27cc
Total displacement4023.32cc
Compression ratio9.9 : 1
Maximum power318 kW (432 hp) at 8000 rpm
Power per litre107hp/l
Maximum torque-
Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feedsix Weber 42 DCN carburettors
Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
Lubricationdry sump
Clutchmulti-plate
Chassis
Frametubular steel
Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers