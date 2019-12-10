    This was a touring-type version of the Ferrari 195 S, with a more powerful yet more flexible engine which made driving easier for clients unused to extreme performance.

    Ferrari 195 Inter

    This was a touring-type version of the 195 S, with a more powerful yet more flexible engine which made driving easier for clients unused to extreme performance. Touring, Ghia and Ghia Aigle (the first foreign coachworks to take an active interest in a Ferrari) created a number of different versions, some of which proved to be quite successful in GT racing. The most popular versions of this model, however, were those by Vignale, who produced some stunning personalised coupés for the most exclusive clientele.



    • V12
      engine
    • 2341.02 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 96 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6000 rpm
    • 180 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke65 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement195.08cc
    • Total displacement2341.02cc
    • Compression ratio7.5 : 1
    • Maximum power96 kW (130 hp) at 6000 rpm
    • Power per litre56hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsingle Weber 36 DCF carburettor
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones. transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, trailing arms, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 82litres
    • Front tyres5.90 x 15
    • Rear tyres5.90 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater coupé
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2500mm
    • Front track1270mm
    • Rear track1250mm
    • Weight950kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed180km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
