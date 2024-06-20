The Ferrari Purosangue wins the Compasso d’Oro 2024

The first four-door car from the Prancing Horse secures the coveted design award

The Ferrari Purosangue is a fusion of technology, blending comfort and performance with an innovative design

The Purosangue is the fourth Ferrari to be honoured in the history of the prestigious ADI award





The Ferrari Purosangue has been awarded the prestigious Compasso d’Oro, one of the most coveted accolades in the field of industrial design. The award ceremony took place this evening in Milan and was attended by Flavio Manzoni (Ferrari Chief Design Officer) on behalf of the company.

The Compasso d’Oro was established in 1954 by the ADI (Italian Association for Industrial Design). It is awarded biennially from a preselection carried out by the ADI’s Permanent Design Observatory, consisting of experts, designers, critics, historians and specialised journalists. Four Ferraris have been honoured in the history of the award: the first was the F12berlinetta in 2014, followed by the FXX K in 2016, the Monza SP1 in 2020, and now the Purosangue.

The jurors of the ADI chose the Purosangue because it embodies “a fusion of technology combined with courageous typological innovation that goes beyond the conventional categories of Gran Turismo, representing a tangible step forward in a mature sector amid global competition”.





FERRARI PUROSANGUE

The Ferrari Purosangue has created a new segment in which the Prancing Horse opens unprecedented new frontiers. Thanks to its modern architecture, this is a versatile car that melds unparalleled comfort with Ferrari’s signature performance and driving pleasure. The Purosangue (meaning thoroughbred) name beautifully describes the car’s architecture. Its sleek, athletic exterior sets it apart from other four-door, four-seater cars on the market and combines with a sublimely comfortable, luxuriously roomy and impeccably appointed cabin. This is not just an incredibly fast, agile car, but also Ferrari’s first full four-seater, offering the space on board to ensure exceptional comfort for all four occupants.