Ferrari presents two new extended warranty programmes, Warranty Extension Hybrid and Power Hybrid

The new extended warranty services are dedicated to Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models

The Prancing Horse is the first to offer the scheduled replacement of the high-voltage battery (HVB) on reaching the 8 th and 16 th year of life

The two new services further enhance Ferrari's class-leading range of after-sales programmes

Maranello, 1 July 2024 – Ferrari is introducing two new extended warranty services dedicated to owners of the SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, SF90 XX Stradale, SF90 XX Spider, 296 GTB and 296 GTS, as a first for the company's plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars.

The two programmes, named Warranty Extension Hybrid and Power Hybrid, aim to satisfy those who wish to preserve the performance and excellence of their hybrid Ferrari sports cars over time. The services can be purchased in packages renewable for two to four years and can be activated by any dealer in the official Ferrari network, regardless of the car's year of production. Even cars that are now out of factory warranty, which covers the first three years of the car's life, can activate the programmes after a technical inspection by Ferrari dealer personnel.

Owners of a Prancing Horse PHEV already enjoy a five-year warranty on the hybrid components and if they choose the Warranty Extension Hybrid programme, not only will they avail themselves of a factory-backed, all-inclusive extended warranty that covers the entire car, but if they extend the warranty up to the eighth year, Ferrari will replace the high-voltage battery pack (HVB) at no extra cost.

The new Power Hybrid allows clients instead to extend the factory warranty on all major powertrain components, including those related to the hybrid system, from year 8 to year 16, and again foresees the replacement, at no extra cost, of the high-voltage battery pack (HVB) in year 16.

Both programmes guarantee clients that, in case of future developments in battery technology, the replacement HVB will be a new, state-of-the-art component that will ensure the same performance as the original one.

As with Ferrari’s other extended warranty programmes, Warranty Extension Hybrid and Power Hybrid transfer to any eventual subsequent owner.

The launch of these two unique services confirms the company's commitment to offer its customers complete peace of mind, and further underlines its leadership in after-sales services.