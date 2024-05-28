Ferrari logo
    The world of Ferrari events dedicated to you.
    Discover and take part in the Maranello-based manufacturer’s most exclusive experiences.
    Book from your reserved area.
    Ferrari Tours, 24 Hours of Le Mans: these are some of the experiences that Ferrari clients can live out in person. Discover the scheduled initiatives on MyStore.
    Successfully bringing out your potential on the track is a great challenge: thanks to Corsi Pilota you’ll learn the sports driving techniques alongside our certified instructors.
    From F1 Clienti’s single-seaters to the limited-edition XX Programme prototypes, from Sport Prototipi Clienti to the Ferrari Challenge, the single-make series where overtaking is the star: take part personally in activities on the track on the iconic circuits of the whole world. 
