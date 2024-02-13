Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Discover
the
SF-24
Play video
1
Media Gallery
2
TECH SPECS
V6
Engine
1600 cc
Total displacement
4 MJ
Battery energy
120 kW
MGU-K power
Car
Chassis made from carbon fibre composite honeycomb, with halo protection for the cockpit
Longitudinal Ferrari gearbox with 8 forward gears and reverse
Hydraulically controlled rear differential
Brembo ventilated carbon discs (front and rear) with electronically controlled rear brakes
Push-rod front suspension, pull-rod rear suspension
Weight including coolant, oil and driver: 798 kg
18” front and rear wheels
Bodywork and seat in carbon fibre
Power unit 066/12
Total displacement
1600 cc
Maximum rpm
15,000
Supercharging
single turbocharger
Maximum fuel flow rate
100 kg/hr
Configuration
90° V6
Bore
80 mm
Stroke
53 mm
Valves
4 per cylinder
Direct injection
max 500 bar
Ers system
Configuration
Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators
Battery pack
Lithium-ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg
Maximum battery pack capacity
4 MJ
MGU-K maximum power
120 kW (163 cv)
MGU-K maximum rpm
50,000
MGU-H maximum rpm
125,000
Scuderia
Ferrari
Replica
Collection
2024
Shop the exclusive selection inspired by Formula 1 style
SHOP NOW
Media Gallery
TECH SPECS