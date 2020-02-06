The 1968 single-seater was to all intents and purposes the same as the one that debuted at Monza
Four valves per cylinder engine and a few structural and aerodynamic modifications made it more competitive but less reliable. Sponsorship had by now officially entered Formula 1. The 312 F1-68 was the first single-seater to use wings. It debuted at Spa in Belgium and was improved and improved until even the incidence of the wing became cockpit-adjustable. This meant the driver could command extra down force on curves and less on straights where speed counts.
Other teams quickly followed Ferrari’s example, but after a dreadful accident at Barcelona in which three spectators died, wings were banned briefly, before being reintroduced with greater restrictions. Ferrari won one race – at Rouen in France – with Jacky Ickx and made pole four times. The title went to Englishman Graham Hill, who was driving a Lotus.
V12
Engine
2989.56 cc
Total displacement
512 kg
Weight (with liquids)
5-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke 77 x 53.5 mm
Unitary displacement 249.12 cc
Total displacement 2989.56 cc
Compression ratio 11:1
Maximum power 301 kW (410 hp) at 10.600 rpm
Power per litre 137 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Framesemi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar