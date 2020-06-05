A short time later, the crowd in the stands were not happy: only Parkes had crossed the finish line, while Bandini returned to the pits with a broken petrol pipe that needed to be fixed. The Italian driver was out of the fight for victory, but Scarfiotti recovered and in no time was fourth behind Hulme and Surtees. The championship leader Brabham retired, which seemed to threaten his chances of winning the title as Surtees was among the front runners.

On lap 16, Scarfiotti was on a charge and went to attack Surtees and Hulme, while Parkes received an order from the pits to let his teammate past. The Englishman obeyed and on lap 20, Scarfiotti led the second Ferrari of Hulme, as well as Surtees who not long after was out of the running due to a puncture and was then forced to stop altogether due to an fuel leak. Brabham was therefore world champion.

Parkes, tired of being pacemaker for Hulme, decided to let the New Zealander by to be in control of the slipstream situation. The race was about to end without further twists: Lodovico Scarfiotti crossed the finish line first, unleashing the enthusiasm of the crowd and Parkes completed the party when on the last lap, he took a perfect line out of the exit of Parabolica and overtook Hulme for a one-two finish for Ferrari.

An Italian had won the Italian Grand Prix. Since then, no other Italian driver has been able to win at home in Monza. For Ferrari it was the sixth Formula 1 win at the Autodromo Nazionale.