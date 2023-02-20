Jonathan Riley was born on 4 April 2003, United Kingdom

Jonathan Riley was born in the United Kingdom in 2003. A lover of video games, he started racing on a simulator in 2018, turning professional. He won the 2022 Ferrari Esports Series, producing an outstanding performance in the Grand Final with a great hot-lap at the wheel of a 488 GT3 Evo on the Indianapolis circuit and joined the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team thanks to his excellent results. His favourite track is one that warms the heart of all Ferrari fans, Monza, due to its unique features in terms of preparation and car set-up. Outside of racing, Jonathan is reading Physics at the University of Birmingham.

