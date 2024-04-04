Gergo Baldi, 13 June 1995, Hungary

A Scuderia Ferrari fan from a very early age, Gergo Baldi dreamed of becoming a professional racing driver after seeing Kimi Raikkonen win the 2007 Formula 1 World Championship.

He began actual racing in 2015, winning Hungary’s Suzuki Swift Cup the following year. After that, Gergo switched his attention to simracing, securing a promising second place in the 2017 WTCC Esports Championship and then winning the Esports WTCR championship in 2019 and 2020.

Over the next few years he alternated between real racing and occasional simracing. Then, in 2023, Baldi focused on virtual racing, and was one of three winners of the Ferrari Esports Series, which earned him a place with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.

Apart from racing, Gergo had also been a member of a Formula Student team for three years, taking part in the building and development of a electric car similar to a Formula category car.