Along this Ferrari Tour of Sardinia, you will gain a glimpse of the Island’s hidden untamed beauty. More than just discovering the breathtaking coves that characterise its iconic coastline, we will guide you through a multi-sensory journey leading behind its façade.

Lose yourself amongst the fragrant shrub-lands of indigenous Myrtle, Helichrysum and Rosemary, explore a thriving forest of secular pines hiding a wealth of wildlife and archaeological remains, reaching back to the mysterious Nuragic civilization.

You will have the opportunity to connect personally with the craftsmanship of rural communities where an inspiring folklore still resists the passing of time.