Hidden in the heart of Italy, Umbria is a land unto itself, a gorgeous green area. Everchanging, untouched landscapes in the green of winding valleys make Umbria a region that will never fail to amaze. This region comprises mainly hills, mountains, hollows and plains and extends along the Tiber’s central basin.

It is thanks to this isolation that the culture has remained uninfluenced and so the old world traditions have remained intact. In fact, you’ll still see grandmothers in aprons making pasta by hand and front doors that haven’t been locked in centuries.