Put together in just three months by a team headed by Mauro Forghieri, the 512 S mounted an all-alloy V12 of almost five litres with four valves per cylinder. The tubular spaceframe was developed from the P4 and the 612, while the bodywork was designed by Giacomo Caliri and made from polycarbonate for light weight. Built both as a berlinetta and a spider, the 512 S took part in the Manufacturers’ World Championship in 1970 and 1971, winning at Sebring and Kyalami.
