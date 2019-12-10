Ferrari
    The Ferrari 512 BB LM was also considered to have racing potential

    Ferrari 512 BB LM

    The 512 BB was also considered to have racing potential and some dealers prepared a number of examples according to factory instructions. The modifications involved the bodywork where high speed aerodynamics were improved thanks to Pininfarina wind tunnel testing. The elastic bushings in the suspension were replaced by uniball joints and, naturally enough, enginewas also modified. Last but not least, the car was lightened, the brake servo was removed and the cooling system was modified to allow the engine to be used at full throttle for longer periods.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4943.04 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 346 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7250 rpm
    • 320 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke82 x 78mm
    • Unitary displacement411.92cc
    • Total displacement4943.04cc
    • Compression ratio10,3:1
    • Maximum power346 kW (470 hp) at 7250 rpm
    • Power per litre95hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionelectronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, twin telescopic shock absorbers each side, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres23/59 x 15
    • Rear tyres34/61 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater, berlinetta
    • Length4895mm
    • Width1830mm
    • Height1120mm
    • Wheelbase2500mm
    • Front track1563mm
    • Rear track1713mm
    • Weight1050kg (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speed320km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

