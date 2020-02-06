Thanks to experimentation with a large number of engines and chassis, Ferrari was able to build special versions almost to customer requirements

This was the case of the 212, a single-seater considered a F1 car, although its aspirated engine with just 2562 cc, as indicated by the 212 label, only provided 200 hp. Two versions were built, one with a De Dion rear axle, and one with oscillating half-axles, used in various races in 1951, driven by Serafini (the DD) and by Swiss man Fisher who was the owner of the other and had his own team, called Ecurie Espadon. The car’s performance allowed it to be used in special races, such as uphill races, a Swiss speciality.