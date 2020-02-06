Ferrari and its drivers dominated the scene in 1961, winning both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles with the 156 F1



The 156 F1 was the new single-seater developed from the previous year’s F2, of which it retained everything except for the engine architecture which adopted a 120° vee-angle between the cylinder banks instead of the 65° used on the Dino series. This solution meant that the centre of gravity could be lowered to improve stability. The car looked different too, thanks to a slender nose cone and two angled air-intakes. The same car was actually used again in 1962, albeit with more modest success.



The 156 F1 won five of its eight Grands Prix (three with Phil Hill, and one each for Wolfgang Von Trips and Giancarlo Baghetti). The battle for the title culminated the German and the American driver at Monza. Tragically, however, Von Trips’ car went off the track and ploughed into the spectators, killing 13 of them. Hill, unaware that his friend and team mate lay dead, won the race and title, but his joy soon vanished when he learned the terrible news.