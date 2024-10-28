Ferrari logo
    31 March 2025

    MONZA

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

    The Monza Circuit, located near the city of Monza just north of Milan, stretches 5.793 km (3.600 miles) through the serene parkland of the Royal Villa of Monza. 

    Known as "The Temple of Speed," this historic circuit has been a revered destination in motorsport since its opening in 1922, making it the oldest track in mainland Europe. 

    Monza’s design features long straights and high-speed corners, enabling thrilling performances. The maximum speed record in Formula 1 was set here in 2005 by Kimi Räikkönen at 370.1 km/h, showcasing the circuit's unparalleled legacy and excitement.

    From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection

    08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing

    09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps

    09.30 - 12.30 First driving session

    13.00 - 14.00 Lunch

    14.00 - 14.15 Group photo

    14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session

    17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony


    All event times are subject to change

    Monza is the last “temple of speed”
    Ferrari Challenge Europe 2021 - Monza

    The Lombard racetrack, immersed in a beautiful park, is the last remaining example of a track-type that has otherwise disappeared from the international automotive scene. Despite numerous changes to its design, Monza has always retained its distinguishing pace. The track boasts three high-speed straights “broken up” by very technical chicanes. The latter, together with the “fearsome” Lesmo and Parabolica turns, requires a good mechanical grip to avoid wasting a lot of time. The first chicane offers an excellent chance to overtake as the cars have to brake very violently on their approach. The Roggia chicane also gives drivers various opportunities to pass, especially if they can make the most of the Curva Grande.

    Sectors
    Turns
    • LocationMonzaItaly
    • Race Distance5793 m