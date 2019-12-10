Ferrari's unique core values have been raised to a whole new level in the car launched to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the company. Designed for Ferrari’s most passionate clients, the LaFerrari Aperta is the new limited-edition special series model, and just a few examples – all of them already accounted for - of this spider version of the acclaimed LaFerrari supercar will be built.
The LaFerrari Aperta’s styling retains the essential characteristics of the coupé. It is a futuristic and absolutely extreme car that seamlessly marries form and function whilst still retaining clear links to classic Ferrari styling cues.
The only significant difference is the door rotation system: when fully open, the Aperta’s doors are now at slightly different angle than in the coupé version.