RETRACTABLE HARD-TOP

This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially. Both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds. The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. This stowage system is so efficient that even when the top is down, two pieces of luggage can still fit in the boot.