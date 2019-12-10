The 365 P was the exception to the 4-litre rule for the official works cars. In fact, it was built for dealers’ teams, and the smaller output was made up for by the larger displacement and greater construction simplicity – a fact not to be underestimated considering the cars had to be maintained outside the factory’s racing department. The engine had a single overhead camshaft per cylinder bank and single-plug ignition while the chassis was similar to the P2’s.
