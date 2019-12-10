The convertible version of the 365 GTB4 made its debut at the 1969 Frankfurt Motor Show. It was received enthusiastically by the public and the trade press alike, and retained the mechanical features and performance of the coupé, with a design that is still striking today.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.