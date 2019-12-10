An evolution of the 330 P2, the P3 featured a new tubular chassis with a fibreglass tub: the engine and gearbox were an integral part of the structure, enhancing its rigidity. Compared to the unit used on the P2, the V12 engine was almost 30 kg thanks to redesigned cylinder heads, and a new Lucas injection system in place of the usual battery of Weber carburettors. The car’s most important wins were racked up by Parkes/Scarfiotti at Spa and by Surtees/Parkes at the 1000 km of Monza.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.