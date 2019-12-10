The first version of the sport prototype model with this denomination, not to be confused with the one from 1971, Ferrari called in the same way although it had a completely different engine. This car was planned with the CIA limitations for cars in group 6 in mind, where engines could not exceed a cylinder capacity of three litres. Ferrari decided not to start in this group in 1968, but took part in the following year with three cars with an engine similar to the single-seater’s, set up for endurance races. The cars were driven by the official drivers of the year 1969 and later handed over to Chinetti.

