In summer 1992 John Barnard came back to Ferrari.

Again the Englishman worked from England, this time from Shafold. The F93 A, the single-seater of the season 1993, with contribution from the English technician, was a simple car with standard aerodynamics, but this time with active suspension. During the year lots of attention was paid to the electronics and FIA President Max Mosley wanted to put an end to the extensive use of electronic assistance in the cars. In the end it was another bitter season for the Scuderia: Alesi and Berger, back at Ferrari, collected 28 points, compared to the 168 from Williams-Renault, who gained the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Title (with Alain Prost). Prost ended his career at the end of the season with four titles won. To re-launch the Scuderia in crisis, in July of 1993 Jean Todt came to Maranello – after a successful motorsport career at Peugeot – to become Head of the Scuderia.