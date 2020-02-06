The F2004, given the name 655, represents an evolution of the F2003-GA

All of the main parts of the car were revised with the aim of getting the maximum levels of performance from the 053 engine and the Bridgestone tyres. The 053 engine was created to be as reliable as possible as the new rules stipulated that it had to last twice as long as its predecessor: an entire race weekend. All this while also trying to up the performance. The aerodynamic configuration was optimised in the light of the rule changes, making the car even more efficient. The centre of gravity of the F2004 was lower than on previous models and the weight distribution of the engine and the chassis was perfected. The chassis was new in it design, its construction was improved and it also weighed less. The bodywork, radiators, exhausts and the rear of the single-seater were redesigned, further improving the airflow. The front and rear suspension were looked at again in order to improve the dynamic handling of the car and so exploit the Bridgestone as much as possible, as well as optimising the whole aerodynamic package.