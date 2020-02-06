As was by now routine practice, the engine for the F 1 single-seater, originally a 275, became a 340
This thanks to the increase in cylinder capacity from the original 3322 cc to the 4101 cc of the second type. A first engine test on a GP49 type chassis was carried out during the French GP trials, although the cars were not raced.
This version was then only used in a non-championship race – the Nations’ Cup GP in Geneva on 30 July 1950. That is why the 340 does not appear in the official list of Ferrari single-seaters which took part in the F1 world championships, although it was widely used for sports and grand touring cars.
V12
Engine
4101.66 cc
Total displacement
850 kg
Weight (with liquids)
4-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Type front, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke 80 x 68 mm
Unitary displacement 341.80 cc
Total displacement 4101.66 cc
Compression ratio 12 : 1
Maximum power 246 kW (335 hp) at 7000 rpm
Power per litre 82 hp/l
Valve actuation single overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder