The intrigue of a mesmerizing island

Sometimes cinema can give us the illusion of travelling in time. The Leopard, a movie directed by Luchino Visconti, inspired this Ferrari tour by taking us on a journey through the elegant and impalpable character of Sicily and its hinterland.

Behind the wheel of your Ferrari, you will discover the delights of an island where a spectacular nature blends into dreamy sandy beaches washed by the sea. An ancient and diverse land, where every single village has been able to preserve its unique traditions against the passage of time.

Enjoyment and fulfilment beckon during this exclusive experience punctuated by sophisticated accommodation, exquisite restaurants and local activities that successfully combine contemporary design with the warm rurality of the area.