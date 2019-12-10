With the sales of the Dino 246 GT stable, Ferrari looked to increase its popularity still further by introducing an open version. The 246 GTS made its debut at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show and reactions were immediately very positive. The styling retained the individual, attractive lines of the 264 GT, with the added advantage of a practical targa top for open-air driving.
