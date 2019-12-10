    Ferrari 500 TR: Ferrari needed a very new special weapon with which to take on the Maserati four-cylinder two-litre.

    Ferrari 500 TR

    Ferrari needed a very new special weapon with which to take on the Maserati four-cylinder two-litre. With this in mind, the 2200cc derived from the Mondial was handed over to a former Maserati engineer named Massimino who made it more reliable and powerful. The heads of the new engine were painted and it is from this feature that the Testarossa took it name. Its coachwork was by Scaglietti, as was that of the more shapely second version, the 500 TRC, which was reserved for existing customers. Although it never raced as an official Team Ferrari car, the 500 TRC still delivered a host of victories thanks to its excellent handling and reliability.

    • V4
      ENGINE
    • 1984.86 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 132 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 245 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal in-line four
    • Bore/stroke90 x 78mm
    • Unitary displacement496.21cc
    • Total displacement1984.86cc
    • Compression ratio8.5 : 1
    • Maximum power132 kW (180 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre91hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedtwo Weber 40 DCO/3 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwo spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typespider, two-seater
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2250mm
    • Front track1308mm
    • Rear track1250mm
    • Weight680kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed245km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-