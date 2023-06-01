Musei Ferrari Pass
The Ferrari Museums is offering visitors the chance to enjoy a combined visit to both the Museums in Maranello and Modena at a very special price.
The exhibition space is divided into different sections with the three main areas devoted to the following categories: classic 12-cylinder engines, 8-cylinders and, lastly, Formula 1. A Ferrari car exemplifying each type of power unit will be displayed in each of the three sections.
Also included as part of the visitor journey is a multimedia space complete with video of Enzo Ferrari talking about his engine philosophy.