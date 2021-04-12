Logo

    9 September 2021

    Spa-Francorchamps

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

    The event includes six hours of track time and the complete hospitality package for driver and a non-driver companion (or two drivers) - including breakfast, lunch and early evening cocktails. Membership includes a bespoke set of racing equipment - race suit, boots, gloves, personalized helmet, protective undergarments and HANS (Head and Neck Support) device.

    Schedule of the day:
    Events Accreditation: from 07:30
    Drivers Briefing for Members: 9:00 – 9:30
    • Track Recognition for Members: 9:30 – 9:50
    • Driving Session 1: 10:00 – 13:00
    • Luch at Hospitality: 13:00 - 14:00
    • Driving Session 2: 14:00 – 17:00
    • Evening Cocktail: 17:00

    • LocationSpa-FrancorchampsBelgium
    • Race Distance3080 m
