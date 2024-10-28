Ferrari logo
    21 July 2025

    BARCELONA

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

    The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located just outside the vibrant city of Barcelona, offers a thrilling experience for motorsport enthusiasts. 

    Since its inauguration in 1991, this world-renowned 4.657 km (2.894 miles) track has become synonymous with speed, precision, and excitement. 

    Hosting the Spanish F1 Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP Grand Prix every year without fail, it has welcomed the greatest champions in motor racing. 

    Known for its exciting mix of long straights and challenging corners, this track offers an unforgettable driving experience.

    From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection

    08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing

    09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps

    09.30 - 12.30 First driving session

    13.00 - 14.00 Lunch

    14.00 - 14.15 Group photo

    14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session

    17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony


    All event times are subject to change

