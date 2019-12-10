The French Ferrari Owners Club is one of the three oldest official FOC's. Every year, nearly 500 members are invited to participate to track, rallye or cultural events. They can enjoy the unique pleasure provided by the driving of a Ferrari on the mythic French circuits as well as on the famous French end European roads.
The Owners of Classic Ferraris (up to 1996) are invited to participate to a much appreciated dedicated event.
Our Club is also involved in two charitable events, one for the cancer research and one for ill children.
The Club Ferrari France also organizes events with personalities of the Ferrari and motor-racing world.
FOC name: Club Ferrari France
Foundation: 1968
Number of members : 480
Address: 109 rue Aristide Briand, 92300 Levallois Perret, France
Phone: + 33 674484081
Website: www.clubferrarifrance.fr
President: Alexandre Lafond
Office Manager / Secretary: Emilie Le Levreur
General Secretary: Jean-Michel Moinade
Treasurer: Marc Le Calvé
Other members for the Board of Directors: Yves Checoury, Jean-Claude Goussard, Fanélie Martin, Hugues Mirabel, Christophe Roux, Gilles Templier