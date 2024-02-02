Ferrari logo
    Corso Pilota Classiche Fiorano

    A timeless experience behind the wheel of various historic Ferraris.
    Drive four historic Ferraris on the Fiorano circuit, unleashing their full potential and rediscovering the thrill of a manual transmission. Two days returning to life in an era when techniques like heel-and-toe and double declutching were essential, with the help of a professional instructor.
    Return to the origins

    Manual gearbox. Analogue controls. Carburettor engine. A historic Ferrari is designed in a different way to contemporary ones, and driving it on a track requires decision, sensitivity, and specific techniques. During the course, you will learn to perceive vibrations on the car, how the chassis behaves and the steering response in order to experience the sporting DNA of the Prancing Horse to the full.
    Attentively explore the engineering behind building a classic model, going into the principles of such mechanics as the transmission, suspension, and braking system in depth. Increase your knowledge and learn how to get the most out of historic Ferraris.

    During the course you will have five legendary Ferraris at your disposal, in perfect condition: the 365 GTB4, the 308 GTB and GTS, the 3.2 Mondial and the 550 Maranello. These cars have left their mark in the automotive history of the Prancing Horse and offer unparalleled driving sensations.
    FERRARI 365 GTB4. A COLLECTOR’S CLASSIC, ON THE TRACK
    The 365 GTB4, also known by its unofficial name of ‘Daytona’, has made high-performance coupé history. It is powered by a front-mounted V12 engine fed by six Weber twin-choke 40 mm carburettors; thanks to the rear gearbox transaxle, it has excellent weight distribution. Its engineering excellence guarantees unforgettable driving sensations.
    FERRARI 308 GTB AND GTS: TIMELESS DESIGN BY PININFARINA
    Presented at the Paris and London Motor Shows in 1975 and designed by Pininfarina, the Ferrari 308 GTB has stood the test of time. Its design retained the Dino 308 GT4’s V8 engine, albeit with dry sump lubrication and fibreglass coachwork that made it iconic from day one.
    Ferrari 3.2 Mondial: authentic high-class mechanics
    This course offers the 1980 version of the Ferrari 3.2 Mondial, equipped with a naturally aspirated central V8 engine with twin overhead camshafts per bank. The synchromesh 5-speed manual gearbox combined with limited-slip differential is perfect for learning to drive with a manual transmission and an “H” gearbox, while the rack-and-pinion steering is mechanical, not power-assisted.
    Ferrari 550 Maranello. Front engine, rear-wheel drive

    The 550 Maranello, an extreme, aerodynamic and innovative car, was designed with a longitudinal front V12 engine and rear-wheel drive, ensuring an impeccable balance allowing it to unleash record performance.

    Its naturally aspirated V12 engine has twin overhead camshafts with dry sump lubrication, while the Servotronic hydraulic power steering varies according to the vehicle speed, ensuring maximum assistance at parking speeds and gradually decreasing the action as speed increases.

    The track where legends are born

    You will drive at a cult Prancing Horse location: the Fiorano Circuit. Enzo Ferrari had this circuit built, the same track where all models intended for sale are now developed, to test the behaviour of his cars.

    Immerse yourself in the history of Ferrari

    In addition to track activities, the course includes a tour of the Ferrari premises. This will give you access to the exclusive Ferrari Classiche department and let you visit its workshop and the fascinating historical archive, which preserves the original drawings and assembly sheets, intact.
    FERRARI CLASSICHE WORKSHOP: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN.

    The Ferrari Classiche department is on the site of Ferrari’s first foundry, the place where the first famous V12 engine from the Prancing Horse saw the light. Today, the most significant historic Prancing Horse models are restored and certified in the Ferrari Classiche workshop. Hear the story of legendary cars from their custodians, rediscovering their anatomy, design and structural principles.

    The secrets of all the cars from the Maranello-based manufacturer.
    During the visit, you will have access to the historical archive, a private location housing Ferrari’s design heritage. Here there are manuals, manufacturing specifications and drawings for each component, including the first V12 engine, allowing the Maranello-based company’s craftsmen to preserve its automotive tradition through the decades.
    The Pilota Classiche course attracts a small community of historic car enthusiasts and collectors. For two days you will be swept up in enthusiasm for historic motoring, meeting admirers who share your passion.
    Corso Pilota courses take place regularly throughout the year. Find out the next available dates and check the complete calendar for the list of all courses. To ensure more effective training, participant numbers are limited.
    To book your Corso Pilota Ferrari, contact the appropriate dealer or access your private MyStore area. The maximum number of participants is 15. To find out more information and discover the additional services, log in to your account to visit MyStore.


