    Scuderia Ferrari History

    Turbo engines were now limited regarding the pressure. The Scuderia started the season with the F1-87. The project was led by Gustav Brunner, before the new technical director John Barnard arrived in Maranello. The single-seater was fitted with a new 90-degree V6 turbo engine. After a disappointing first part of the Championship with two third places by Michele Alboreto as the best result, the Scuderia improved towards the end of the season. After a second place in Portugal Gerhard Berger gained the pole position and won in Japan and in Australia, with Ferrari gaining a one-two win.
