John Surtees became the first driver to win the top titles on both four and two wheels, a record that remains unbroken to this day
His 1964 Formula 1 title came courtesy of the Ferrari 158 F1, which hailed the return of the V8 to Maranello, and opened the way for a long and very successful series of GTs powered by that engine. Surtees beat Graham Hill in the Championship by a single point, taking advantage of his rival’s retirement from the last race in Mexico, and the help of his team mate Lorenzo Bandini.
Ferrari lined out three different models in 1964: the aforementioned 158 F1, the 156 F1-63, aboard which Bandini won in Australia, and the 512 F1, powered by a 12-cylinder engine with horizontally opposed cylinders. The Maranello team also won the Constructors’ Cup. Curiously, in protest against the sporting authorities which had not homologated the 250 LM, Ferrari decided have its cars entered by its American importer, NART, and painted them in blue and white – the colours of the American flag.
V8
Engine
1489.23 cc
Total displacement
468 kg
Weight (dry)
5-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal 90° V8
Bore/stroke 67 x 52.8 mm
Unitary displacement 186.15 cc
Total displacement 1489.23 cc
Compression ratio 10.5 : 1
Maximum power 154 kW (210 hp) at 11.000 rpm
Power per litre 141 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Bosch direct injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame semi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension independent, upper arm, lower inverted wishbone, twin radius arms, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar