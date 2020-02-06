This was a precursor of the Formula 1 car developed in 1961
The 156 F2’s maiden appearance at a grand prix at the Solitude road circuit outside Stuttgart. And what a debut it was: Wolfgang Von Trips managed to hold sway over no less than four Porches and three Lotuses, boosting Ferrari’s hopes for the following year’s Championship in which the F1 version did indeed triumph.
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal 65° V6
Bore/stroke 73 x 58.8 mm
Unitary displacement 246.10 cc
Total displacement 1476.60 cc
Compression ratio 9.8 : 1
Maximum power 136 kW (185 hp) at 9200 rpm
Power per litre 125 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed three Weber 38 DCN carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers