Free practice was at 10 o’clock the following day as rain began to fall on the Eifel circuit. At the time when qualifying should have started, the track was completely waterlogged and so Friday’s times were decisive, with Fabi and Johansson making up an unusual front row.

At the start of the warm-up lap, the Toleman was making a strange noise so that the blood ran cold in the English team. Shortly after, when the lights turned to green, Fabi hardly moved from the spot and realised he had a clutch problem. Johansson got away well off the front row but Senna, Keke Rosberg in the Williams and Alboreto all did better than him. Given the unusual start, many cars arrived at the first corner at the same time and so there were some collisions. One involved the two Ferraris. Alboreto locked his wheels and could not avoid hitting Johansson’s back right wheel with his left front. The Swede came off worst and had to drive round slowly to the pits on three wheels. He came out again just before being lapped, but his race had been compromised.

Senna got ahead of Rosberg on the first lap, while Alboreto led a pack of three formed of Prost and Elio De Angelis in the second Lotus. On lap 16, the race leader was having problems with his tyres and had to concede the lead to Senna. The Brazilian was forced to retire on lap 27 with a drive shaft failure, leaving Alboreto in the lead, although after the Ferrari man pitted, Rosberg was back in front.