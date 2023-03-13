The Scuderia Ferrari F1 Engineering Academy, based in Maranello (Italy), is looking for the best engineering Master-graduates & PhDs to join us in within the highly stimulating, fast-paced and challenging work environment of the Ferrari F1 team.

This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Innovation, technology and racing, by joining our dedicated program.

Start with a dedicated 6-month internship, and deliver to earn a long-term role in the Ferrari F1 team.