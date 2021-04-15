The event includes six hours of track time and the complete hospitality package for driver and a non-driver companion (or two drivers) - including breakfast, lunch and early evening cocktails. Membership includes a bespoke set of racing equipment - race suit, boots, gloves, personalized helmet, protective undergarments and HANS (Head and Neck Support) device.

Schedule of the day:

• Events Accreditation: from 07:30

• Drivers Briefing for Members: 9:00 – 9:30

• Track Recognition for Members: 9:30 – 9:50

• Driving Session 1: 10:00 – 13:00

• Luch at Hospitality: 13:00 - 14:00

• Driving Session 2: 14:00 – 17:00

• Evening Cocktail: 17:00