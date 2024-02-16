The track is the ideal environment for enjoying all the performance of a Ferrari in complete safety. Experience high speeds on long straights and handle the traction coming out of a tight turn. During the course sessions, you’ll learn to drive with the right technique, fully exploiting the power of the engine and capacity of the braking system and vehicle dynamics.
Familiarise yourself with the car, discover how it behaves at every point of the course and learn track driving techniques from a professional driver. The AR headsets will give you an immersive experience of the circuit to learn the driving lines to take and understand how load transfers affect driving.
Med-Ex, Scuderia Ferrari’s official medical partner, will supervise you with a series of collateral activities before and after track driving, so you’re always in peak condition. A trainer, physiotherapist and mental coach will be available to you to improve your physical and mental well-being, while a nutritionist will help you put together lunches characterised by a balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates.
Morning warm-up with targeted upper body exercises (arms, shoulders, neck). Individual sessions with a personal trainer, stretching and posture exercises. Reflex and reaction time training.
Recovery session with a physiotherapist after track driving. Targeted treatments to relieve muscular tension, improve flexibility, reduce fatigue and aid the body’s recovery.
Controlled breathing exercises and stress management with a sport psychologist. Short sessions focused on the mind to improve concentration.
During the Corso Pilota Sport you’ll be at the wheel of the 296 GTB. Compact, responsive and marked by functional aerodynamics, the car represents the evolution of the sports berlinetta to a mid-rear engine: a V6 perfectly matched with the electric motor.
You will drive at a cult Prancing Horse location: the Fiorano Circuit.
Enzo Ferrari had this circuit built, the same track where Scuderia Ferrari trained and where the cars are now developed, to test the behaviour of his cars.
Inaugurated: 1972
Length of circuit: 3021 m
Best lap time (road-going cars): 1' 17”309
The Fiorano Circuit is a symbolic location that unites history, automotive tradition and the pursuit of perfection. For two days, you’ll breathe in the culture of sports driving, living out the legend of the Prancing Horse in every detail.
The elegant Hospitality area, closed to the public, hosts Ferrari Experiences: it’s where you will be able to have lunch during the course.
Casa Ferrari can be found at the heart of the Fiorano Circuit factory. Characterised by rural architecture, with iconic white bricks and red windows, it is where Enzo Ferrari himself worked, consulted the drivers and attended test sessions. His study is still diligently preserved.
Corso Pilota courses take place regularly throughout the year: consult the calendar for the complete list. To ensure more effective training, participant numbers are limited.
The maximum number of Corsi Pilota Ferrari participants is 28. Depending on the total number, participants will be divided into groups of 6/7 drivers. A group of 10 qualified instructors will be at the group’s complete disposal. To register for Corsi Pilota Ferrari and find out all the details of the courses, it is possible to contact your Ferrari dealer or log in to Ferrari MyStore with your account.