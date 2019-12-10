Ferrari
    The 575 GTC was developed by the Ferrari Corse Clienti department in collaboration with N.Technology to make the most of the original 575 M Maranello car s strong points.

    FERRARI 575 GTC

    The 575 GTC was developed by the Ferrari Corse Clienti department in collaboration with N.Technology to make the most of the original 575 M Maranello cars strong points. It has been adapted to meet the demands of the race track while complying to the specific regulations such as the widening of its track. The 575 GTC Evo 2005 also features modified air intakes on the bonnet to improve internal air flow.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 5997.32 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 445 kW
      Maximum power @ 6300 rpm
    • 730 Nm
      Maximum torque
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 65° V12
    • Bore/stroke90 x 78.56mm
    • Unitary displacement499.77cc
    • Total displacement5997.32cc
    • Compression ratio12,9:1
    • Maximum power445 kW (605 hp) at 6300 rpm
    • Power per litre101hp/l
    • Maximum torque730 Nm (74 kgm) at 5200 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedMagneti Marelli electronic injection
    • IgnitionMagneti Marelli electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel with composite panels
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionsequential 6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres325/650 x 18
    • Rear tyres325/705 x 18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4590mm
    • Width2035mm
    • Height1170mm
    • Wheelbase2500mm
    • Front track1706mm
    • Rear track1682mm
    • Weight1150kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

