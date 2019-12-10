The American market was growing with every year that passed and showed great potential for the Maranello marque. In fact, this model, which was actually based directly on the 340 F1, was created specifically to meet the demands of the new breed of owner. The V12 had designed by Aurelio Lampredi. The first model, designed by Touring, had lines reminiscent of those of the 166 Barchetta. Interesting versions were also produced by Ghia and Vignale, however, and it was with a Vignale Berlinetta, that Gigi Villoresi won the 1951 Mille Miglia.

