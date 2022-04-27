Corse Clienti Since its inception, Ferrari has seen its customers not merely as buyers of its cars, but as ideal partners with whom to share the pleasures and excitement of the circuit. For many years now, the Maranello-based manufacturer has chosen to bolster its relationship with its sports customers further by creating a series of activities for them that allow people interested in going beyond road driving to learn how to drive on the track and then live the dream of competing in races at high standards of safety and quality on the world’s best tracks, managed by the Corse Clienti department.

The competitive activities include the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, consisting of two international series (Europe and North America) and two national series, the British and the Japanese. The Prancing Horse one-make series is homologated according to FIA regulations to ensure the highest quality organisational and safety standards. This championship was an immediate success: its formula, involving only authorised dealers and workshops, ensures that the cars are very similar in performance so that the driver’s skills are brought to the fore. The department organises three of Ferrari’s most exclusive activities off the track: F1 Clienti, XX Programme and Sport Prototipi Clienti.